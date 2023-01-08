Does it really impede communication?

My grandmother, somewhat 5 kms away from me has found good morning message with a fairly inspirational quote - a new way to tell me, she’s there.

Social media today is not only bridging the gaps between ideas, but is also acting as the key to listen, engage, and build relationships. social media is now giving each one the right to express themselves freely and be their own representatives, in case their voice submerges in the chaos of 7 other billion people on this planet.

In the spirit of practicing true participatory democracy, each one with a social media account today in an informed citizen journalist. social media acts as a watchdog to protect public interest against malpractice and create public awareness.

Today if the tourism industries are prospering and small businesses have increased sales, then we surely have Instagram reels to thank. A short and sweet video over a 60 second song has become the new way to advertise, not only saving resources but also saving time.