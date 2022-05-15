Domestic Abuse and Violence

Women comprise the nucleus of family. The strong values in a society are nurtured through dignified and strong women.

The other day, I noticed the front page news item of this paper (GK) wherein it was informed that another life was lost to domestic violence. It send shivers down my spine.

Women face various challenges not only within the country but also at global level. A chunk of women folk are conflict ridden due to various issues confronting them at individual and societal level.

The impact of prevailing situations at global level, post covid 19 scenario, and violation of their rights, have a far reaching effect on their normal life. It will be out of context to discuss gender equality unless we check women abuse and atrocities.