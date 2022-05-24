Don’t politicise tourism

A striking fact of Kashmir today is that tourists are milling in the Valley, a pleasant sight for their presence showcases so many things all at once – that there are conditions in the Valley in which the visitors feel comfortable to enjoy holidays with their friends and families.

This is a reality. Eyes cannot be shut to this scenario where tourists speak to the TV channels and the local media that they were “enjoying every moment of their stay in the Valley.”

This is the best advertisement of Kashmir before the rest of the world that how beautiful Kashmir is once again is enchanting the visitors and how Kashmiris are living up to their age-old tradition of hospitality.

It is reflection of the bond that the people strike with the visitors, thus it makes it much more than the economic activity.