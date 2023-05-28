Doodh Ganga: Where is that clean stream?!

Unabated pollution, encroachments and illegal mining pose threat to eco-fragile Doodh Ganga river in central Kashmir’s Budgam and Srinagar districts.

Originating from glaciers in Pir Panjal mountain, the water of Doodh Ganga was so clear till few decades ago that it was known as “stream of milk.” Doodh Ganga is one of the tributaries of river Jhelum and passes through several areas of Budgam and Srinagar and enters Hokersar wetland also.

Doodh Ganga is one of main sources of drinking water for uptown areas of Srinagar. However, in absence of conservation measures, Doodh Ganga has been extensively polluted and encroached upon during the past several decades. Due to official apathy and public greed, Doodh Ganga has been extensively encroached at many places on its embankments by way of construction of shops and buildings.

In absence of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), all drains in entire stretch of Doodh Ganga from Chadoora to Srinagar flows into this stream. As this was not enough, tons of solid waste including garbage is being dumped on its embankments at Branwar, Mochwa, Chadoora, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Tengpora and Chanapora.