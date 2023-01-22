DOODHPATHRI: A tourist destination

BY SAHIL MANZOOR
Doodhpathri is one of the emerging tourist spots in the Valley. Doodhpathri comprises two words - Doodh means milk, due to clear crystal water of Shaliganga River, and Pathri means meadows. So it is the milky meadow tourist destination.
Doodhpathri is just about 45 km from the summer capital Srinagar and about 36 km from the District headquarters, Budgam. Doodhpathri beautifies district Budgam in various ways and generates livelihood for the locals of the adjoining villages.
The name was given to this renowned place by one of the towering Sufi saints Nund Rishi (RA) commonly known as Alamdar Kashmir. Doodhpathri has been famous among the natives of District Budgam since centuries. Doodhpathri was earlier used for the grazing purposes, still there are mud houses called Kotha by the locals.
Doodhpathri is situated in central Kashmir’s district Budgam. There are other tourist places in the district such as Yousmarg, Charari Sharief (shrine of Sheikh Noor Ud Din Wali (RA)). Tosamaidan is rich in attractive places. Ich-Gam, Kremshora, Khansahib, Yarikhah are the villages which can be reached via doodhpathri. There are some other routes as well like via Magam, beerwah, Arizal, Raiyar, and Raithan, Mujhpathri.
Sotchal (Sochal) Pathri
Sotchal (Sochal) Pathri, nearer to doodhpathri, is a resting place for the visitors. The place is quite picturesque.
Sukhnag
The Sukhnag River is located in the lap of Pir Panjal Mountains of Parihas Doodhpathri and Sitaharan khag. The river is commonly known as Sukh Nag, it comprises two Kashmiri words like Sukh-means calm and Naag-means spring.
The Sukh Naag River adorns several villages alongside it - the villages are Arizal, Zanigam, and Beerwah and finally open its mouth into the river Jhelum. Sukh Naag is one of the major tributaries of the river Jhelum.
The Sukhnaag River is famous throughout the district and has great influence among the native people. It originates from the upper mountain hills of Tosamaidan.
The origins are Dammam Sar. It will be brought under the map of tourism but at the same time needs attention of the administration. The Sukhnag River has great potential for the tourists and generates revenue for the state, generating employment as well for the locals of the area.
There are certain more facts about the Sukhnaag River, such as the river is just 40 minute walk away from the tourist reception centre (TRC) Raiyar-ich, Tangnar.
District Administration, Budgam and tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir, other concerned departments will find many other hidden facts about the beautiful place after they it becomes a tourism destination of the Kashmir valley.
District administration Budgam put many efforts for the uplift of the district as the district Budgam is still lacking several basic facilities for the tourism sector. There are famous tourist places in the district like Yousmarg, and Doodhpathri.
Tosamaidan is a newly introduced tourist destination and has great potential for tourism, and needs assistance from the central government.
Raiyar –Ich
Raiyar Ich is a picturesque hamlet and a resting place for the tourists. Raiyar comprises of two Kashmiri words i.e. ''RAI'' means lost and ''YAAR'' means friend in Kashmiri language.
So the name had been given to this hamlet, by the '' mystic Kashmiri Sufi saint, 'Sheikh Noor Ud Din Wali (RA). It’s so when he reached in the said village from the forests of the Pir Panjal, he sent his friends to different parts of Kashmir to spread the teachings of Islam, and he managed to start his journey alone towards Dreygam cave.
Sahil Manzoor, Raiyar-ich, Khansahib Budgam
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.