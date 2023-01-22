DOODHPATHRI: A tourist destination

Sotchal (Sochal) Pathri

Sotchal (Sochal) Pathri, nearer to doodhpathri, is a resting place for the visitors. The place is quite picturesque.

Sukhnag

The Sukhnag River is located in the lap of Pir Panjal Mountains of Parihas Doodhpathri and Sitaharan khag. The river is commonly known as Sukh Nag, it comprises two Kashmiri words like Sukh-means calm and Naag-means spring.

The Sukh Naag River adorns several villages alongside it - the villages are Arizal, Zanigam, and Beerwah and finally open its mouth into the river Jhelum. Sukh Naag is one of the major tributaries of the river Jhelum.

The Sukhnaag River is famous throughout the district and has great influence among the native people. It originates from the upper mountain hills of Tosamaidan.