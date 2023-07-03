Doubles in Kashmir Politics

Former spymasters are never short of either ideas or theories suggesting resolution of an issue. More so if it happens to be a geo-politico-security (all jumbled up) subject such as Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been a role for spymasters, at times diligently played, ever since 1948 accession of the then state with the Union of India. However, on other occasions, and that happened more frequently, their over-reach complicated the matter; at times beyond repair.

Why this backdrop on spymasters and J&K, more so Kashmir? There is a reason behind, as every time a top spymaster, mostly retired, makes some observation, it cannot be summarily dismissed.

And if it happens that the particular spymaster or masters have been over the decades in the thick of action in the Kashmir Valley and suddenly decide to write their memoir with a controversial twist, there is no scope of ignoring even a casual comment. And then the twists and turns continue to show their interest in the events.