Doubling the trade by 2030

While in Ahmadabad, Johnson is scheduled to meet with leading businesses and discuss the UK and India’s booming commercial, and other links with his country. Observers feel that it seems to be a well thought strategy to choose Gujarat, India’s fifth largest state, because it is linked with an emotional connect of being the ancestral home of significant numbers of the British-Indian Diaspora in the UK.

Prior to crucial visit which has been postponed thrice owing to outbreak of Covid19, UK PM reacted in a enthusiastic manner when he said, “my visit to India will focus on job creation and economic growth. It will also deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries.

As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world's largest democracy …. is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times.” As Post- Brexit strategy, Downing Street observations are very important and Johnson is expected to make major announcement about the investment in Gujarat, thereby boosting the growth through new collaborations on cutting-edge science, health, and technology.

The new strategy lays emphasis on UK’s assessment arising from trade opportunities with India’s growing economy to check prices in key commodities for consumers including besides providing the opportunities to UK businessmen in areas like skilled jobs in various sectors, green technology services in related fields and enhancing the wages.