Down the memory lane

It was 1973 when the Health centre Dangiwacha was inaugurated after hectic efforts of people because it was difficult for economically and socially weak people to arrange feasible four rooms for a health center, and a night stay accommodation for a Doctor and a Compounder.

When the team of officers and doctors returned hopeless, now seeking lodging ,elsewhere people were disappointed. Gauging the dismay of the public, a kind and generous soul Haji Wali Joo offered a house without any condition, and any rent, which rekindled the hope of patients who would otherwise visit Baramulla by foot; an average 40 km distance.

Since then this hospital has offered basic health care facilities round the clock, as doctors and paramedics used to serve here from far off areas, as result they remained available here also for night.

Fortunately my many contemporaries got birth from the same hospital which was very soon upgraded into PHC with a sprawling white colored building and two quarters for doctors and paramedics. A separate health block was carved out from Baramulla for Rafiabad and Qaziabad.