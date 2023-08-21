Down the memory lane

It was 1973 when the Health centre Dangiwacha was inaugurated after hectic efforts of people because it was difficult for economically and socially weak people to arrange feasible four rooms for a health center, and a night stay accommodation for a Doctor and a Compounder.
When the team of officers and doctors returned hopeless, now seeking lodging ,elsewhere people were disappointed. Gauging the dismay of the public, a kind and generous soul Haji Wali Joo offered a house without any condition, and any rent, which rekindled the hope of patients who would otherwise visit Baramulla by foot; an average 40 km distance.
Since then this hospital has offered basic health care facilities round the clock, as doctors and paramedics used to serve here from far off areas, as result they remained available here also for night.
Fortunately my many contemporaries got birth from the same hospital which was very soon upgraded into PHC with a sprawling white colored building and two quarters for doctors and paramedics. A separate health block was carved out from Baramulla for Rafiabad and Qaziabad.
New building was constructed and specialist doctors and other medical practitioners were posted. The Government focused on the healthcare of people. Medical camps, special surgeries and checkups were arranged as routine for underprivileged people of this area.
As the population increased so did the facilities at the PHC. Many medical emergencies in the area were met. We owe a great deal to this PHC. The 50 year long journey from PHC to CHC Dangiwacha. that is 1973 to 2023, has seen tumultuous.
Remote areas of Rafiabad were connected by ambulance services in late eighties which increased the rush to this hospital. Apart from health service, this hospital under CSR caters various benefits to ensure people better quality of health in this backward area.
The old building of PHC is a heritage building that needs to be protected by commissioning the mother and child hospital which has already been sanctioned for Rafiabad by the Government.
In 2010 the govt. decided to upgrade this hospital due need for specialized health services for people and initially five consultant doctors were posted, especially gynaecologist, surgeon, physician. An X-ray plant and other machines were installed now. One acre land was acquired by health department subsequently and work on the constriction of a double storey building was started which is not yet fully completed.
But despite being an essential services the project is lingering. The proposal for creation of various required posts of medical and paramedical staff for CHC could not be materialized till date, nor was it formally upgraded to the level of CHC. The file awaits nod from administration.
The four consultant posts have been vacant since long and also five posts of medical officers are lying vacant. Now the govt. has shifted the hospital into a new building which needs immediate funds to complete various blocks. Moreover, the hospital needs vital machines and medical devices and other relevant equipment. That is only possible when the govt finalizes the upgradation process, sanctions the posts, and allocate sufficient funds.
The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and CMO Baramulla are actively monitoring the ongoing work, but the fund allocation is the prerogative of higher ups. Hope government looks into the demand of up-gradation, sanction of posts, and allocate funds for the interest of general public.
The healthcare sector has remained the priority of Govt and the hospitals are being developed to deliver high quality services in remote areas. This hospital is vital as around one lac souls depend on it for health care service.
There is no other alternative to this because the area lacks any private health care centre, and is 40 km away from the district headquarter. It is anticipated that on the golden jubilee of this health center the demand of upgradation will be considered as the present administration has prioritised the rural health sector.