Dr Shah: Among the first physicians

BY SUHAIL SHAH
Dr Ghulam Mohammad Shah has been one of the first physicians from his state of Jammu and Kashmir in India. He was born in a remote village in Kashmir, Lalpora, and distinguished himself from an early age by being highly self-motivated and ambitious.
He was one of many siblings, and eventually moved to the city of Srinagar to pursue his education. He never shirked work and indeed, underwent serious financial challenges on the way to his goal of obtaining higher education.
Dr. Shah obtained his Bachelors of Science from J & K University in 1950. By his hard work and dedication he obtained admission for MBBS in Agra University and completed his medical degree in 1956. By 1960 Dr. Shah had completed his MD degree in physiology.
Dr. Shah also obtained additional training in hematology in Calcutta, neurophysiology in New Delhi, cardiovascular physiology in the State University of NY, Buffalo and also completed a Medical Teachers Training course in PGI Chandigarh.
After doing a brief stint in Kashmir as a medical officer in charge of the District Hospital and Health Center, he was successful in being appointed as Assistant Professor, Physiology in Government Medical College, Srinagar, Kashmir.
Dr. Shah then ascended to the post of professor and Head of Department of Physiology in 1971, and he stayed in that post till 1990.
From 1991 - 1993 he was appointed Head of Department of Physiology and Dean of the Jhelum Valley College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Dr. Shah has had multiple publications in India as well as in the US, where he completed a research fellowship in Buffalo, NY in 1976 – 77.
During his long and successful life Dr. Shah never forgot his roots and always contributed to his place of birth, his parents and his siblings.
He was always extremely generous to everybody that he encountered in life, and regardless of his own economic state, he made sure he helped everyone in his sphere of influence.
A man of sterling character, a man of principles, steadfast to his purpose in life; that sums up Dr Shah in a nutshell.
He, sadly, passed away on March 21, 2021 after a brief illness in New York. He is survived by his wife and 6 children and numerous grand and great grand-children.
