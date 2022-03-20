Dr Shah: Among the first physicians

BY SUHAIL SHAH

Dr Ghulam Mohammad Shah has been one of the first physicians from his state of Jammu and Kashmir in India. He was born in a remote village in Kashmir, Lalpora, and distinguished himself from an early age by being highly self-motivated and ambitious.

He was one of many siblings, and eventually moved to the city of Srinagar to pursue his education. He never shirked work and indeed, underwent serious financial challenges on the way to his goal of obtaining higher education.