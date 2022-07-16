Drifting without disgrace

I reclined on my barren banks after a hectic, depressive and disgusting phase. I was looking towards the sky where I could see nothing but smog.

My sight was blurred with the blood that was splashed on me. I thought to myself whether I was really made to exist to see this day.

I remembered the times when the season was making a shift, from bone-piercing cold to a pleasant summer.

The night was illuminated. Clouds had given all way for the stars to twinkle and the moon to express itself. Nature was never cruel to me. I was made to originate from the beautiful mountainous region at the base of Pir Panjal.

I also enjoyed the honour of being named by Ancient Greeks Hydaspes which also happened to be the name of one of their gods. Having been mentioned in Rigveda as Vitasta, the holy scriptures of Indo-Aryans mentions me as a mark.

In the recent past, King Jahangir in 1620, got impressed by my scenic look and ordered the renovation of the spring of my origin in the shape of an octagon.