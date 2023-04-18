There are reports of drinking water shortage from several areas. The concerned authorities must immediately address the problem so that people do not suffer.

On Monday the residents of Delina in Baramulla district held a protest against the shortage of drinking water in their area. The villagers said that they brought the issue into the notice of concerned officials several times but nothing was done in this direction.

The authorities must see to it why their problem has remained unresolved. Similar issue at other places too must be addressed. The Jal Shakti Department is working to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all the households.