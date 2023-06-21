Drinking water shortage

Reports have started pouring in from various areas regarding shortage of drinking water. The problem gets aggravated as the mercury level soars up in summer.

This happens almost every year. Not only from rural areas but also from urban areas reports of water crises keep on coming. Even before the onset of summer residents in several areas complain of water shortage.

However, in summer the areas which have good supply of water in other seasons allege water shortage as the hot weather continues.

The problem is occurring at a time when there are efforts at the government level to provide drinking water through taps to 100 percent households both in rural and urban areas.

The move is being appreciated. But then the shortage of drinking water affects such good measures. The water pipes are laid and taps are available in the houses but water supply is not there, or is too erratic.