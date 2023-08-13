Several areas in Srinagar city are facing severe drinking water shortage. The problem is not confined to these areas only but some other parts in rest of the Kashmir Valley also.

Because of the shortage of drinking water, more particularly during the soaring mercury level, the residents are facing problems. While there were reports of drinking water shortage from some parts earlier also, but for last several weeks the problem surfaced in some more areas.

The concerned authorities must immediately resolve the problem and take necessary steps in this direction. The residents in affected areas must get adequate supply of water through taps.