Reports of drinking water shortage continue to pour in from different parts of Kashmir. This year the shortage is said to be in more areas than previous years. The prolonged dry weather conditions for several months further complicated the problem.

It is not about the drinking water shortage only, even the farmers in several areas were finding it difficult to irrigate their farms and orchards.

The Jal Shakti Department which says that remarkable progress has been made in its mission to provide drinking water through taps to 100 percent households, must also pay attention towards the shortage of drinking water.

Providing water through taps is good but providing the required quantity of water is equally important. What is the fun in having taps without water? So all measures should be taken, so that the people do not face water shortage.