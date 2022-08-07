Drinking water shortage in summer

A permanent solution to the problem of drinking water shortage in a number of areas in Jammu and Kashmir in summer is yet to be found out.

The taps in the households run dry in these areas during the season and people suffer enormously there.

The reports of drinking water scarcity keep on pouring from different areas from time to time.

Be it some areas of Down Town and Civil Lines in Srinagar, Ganderbal and other places in central, north and south Kashmir, the water crisis is there.