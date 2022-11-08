Drop in dengue cases in Jammu

The reports about the drop of dengue cases in Jammu is a matter of satisfaction. Thirteen persons have died while over 6,000 others were infected there. Some reports indicate that the number of infected persons can be higher as some cases were not reported at all.

Despite the drop in cases, the doctors have appealed the people not to lower the guard and continue sticking to the preventive measures to stop further spread of the disease. They believe that any complacency can worsen the improving situation.

The sudden surge in cases had taken the Jammuites and the medical officials there by surprise. Some experts viewed that the spread was due to carelessness of a section of people, who did not bother about preventive measures.