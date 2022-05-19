Drug Abuse: A Psycho-Social Challenge

Media also has the responsibility to speak up on the issue and to bring all stake holders together so as to look for ways to overcome it. Our newspapers and news rooms should come up with content on drug abuse as well. They shouldn’t be concerned with political news only.

There are hundreds of media organisations ready to invite celebrities, sports persons, politicians for lengthy debates but how many give space to parents, teachers, researchers, psychologists, clinicians to speak about burning issues. Lets conclude with a message that unless we consider drug abuse as our common serious problem we cant be able to solve it.

We need to medicalise it and look at it from divergent perspectives. Let's not confine it to a moral/criminal issue. It is a psychological /moral /social /legal /religious issue. So onus is on all of us. We as parents have responsibility to maintain friendly relationship with our children and imbibe in them strong moral and religious values.

We need to work on improving their emotional and social intelligence so that they can cope up with struggles of life and don’t fall prey to peer pressure.

We as parents have responsibility to be vigilant enough to detect the substance abuse among our children by checking their academic performance, sleeping habits, physiological, psychological and behavioural changes. We should seek accountability for their pocket money.