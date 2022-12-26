Amid reports of some increase in drug addiction cases, there is need to further strengthen the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and increase their number, wherever required.

While campaign against drug addiction is important to stop the youth from falling into drug addiction, but equally important is to help the drug addicts to come out of it. For that adequate number of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres must be available to those taking drugs.

Strengthening of these centres is also imperative through man power for effective functioning and better results. Those having become the addicts must be encouraged to visit such centres and they must be treated and counselled with consistency so that they are able to completely come out of the addiction and live a normal life again.