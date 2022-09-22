Drug Addiction Dynamics in Kashmir

Drugs have been part of human utility since time immemorial. Ancient Greeks, Romans, Iranians, Chinese and Indians were probably the first civilisations to make use of drugs for various medical and health purposes.

As time passed the Unani, Ayurvedic and other medical knowhow passed on from their epicenters of influence to other parts of the world.

With the evolution of new trends of globalisation and liberalisation, modern economies especially India opened out directly and more conveniently for the global partners including drug companies as well.

Besides, improvement in medical technology and research made supplies of drugs and other sophisticated instruments more lucrative in the areas of their demand.

As a result of which we are witnessing diversity in the production, manufacturing and distribution of drugs in the length and breadth of our country especially from couple of decades.