DRUG ADDICTION IN KASHMIR | A Macro Perspective

When the spectre first reared its head, many of us thought an illusion was raised. In the conversations of the day we believed it was a diversion. Someone from outside of us was crafting a scare to disrupt the discourse of the moment. As a society, we refused to admit, what was real. That was our first encounter with the talk of drug addiction.

Then it spread, and spread deep inside the societal veins. Our families, our neighbourhoods, our schools, and all our societal spaces sensed the smoke. But by then the fire had spread. Our young ones kept dying in mysterious circumstances. Some instances were reported, many were not. We finally registered the encounter as real.

By the time different levels of societal leadership could build up some coherent response, may be develop some functional collaboration with the government initiatives against drug addiction, bigger disruptions hit us, drifting the two – state and the society – in opposite directions. And it was not that one hit the north pole and another south. No. One went downwards and disappeared completely. Another spread itself and occupied all the horizon.