Drug addicts are humans

Their timely intervention and sincere concern would have avoided the unfortunate incident. They prefer to figure deaf and dumb when asked to report the factors which led to the crime. Drug addicts are not untouchables; they are not children of lesser God.

We should not look at them with an eye of hatred; if they are marginalized and pushed away from all sides who will accommodate them. There are unreported stories of blood relations who overdose addicts deliberately to get rid of them and then present their death as a case of cardiac arrest to maintain pseudo public image. The problem is the disease of addiction, not the person in its grip.

I shall report one case history of a drug addict which was my respondent during my research. He was being prosecuted for injuring his father gravely. When I met this boy initially I found him very aggressive and hostile. He was not ready to share any information.

After telling him he is my little brother, I visited him along with my whole family. My wife served him home-made food. The boy burst into tears. He narrated his ordeal to me. To quote him: “One day during harsh winters I had come to University of Kashmir to appear in some competitive examination, with my limited pocket money I purchased some sweets from Hazratbal for my parents.

I did not eat anything. Back home instead of serving me tea and warm welcome I was served criticism and verbal abuse by my parents. When I handed over the packet of sweets to them, they threw it into the dustbin. They were cold and normative in their behavior. In a fit of madness I hit the copper tumbler which accidentally hit my father.

The step mother went outside and screamed that the son attempted to murder his father. That day changed my life. I never attended the Higher Secondary again. I ran away from home and crossed the other side of the fence. I became a habitual offender and was labeled a person-in-conflict-with law.

Throughout the years I was neglected emotionally. I was constantly being pulled apart by my step mother. She humiliated me in public on more than one occasion.

I loved my father very much and had an unpunctuated faith that he will defend me when others choose to be mute spectators. Before the police officials my father maintained criminal silence and endorsed the version of his wife which hurt me deeply. Even my close relatives did not hear the knock of my bruised heart.

No one bothered to pay a visit to me in the police station. When I was released I did not go to my home but wandered aimlessly. Initially I became the target of soft drugs and slowly to hard drugs.