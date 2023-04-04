Drug Debate: Who's to Blame?

A few years ago, I attended a workshop on drug de-addiction that was organised by the Department of Psychiatry at SMHS Hospital and J&K Higher Education. The final session was extremely painful. A tall man with curly hair who had a long history of drug abuse was presented to us.

In his words, 'I am 28 years old residing in Srinagar. I completed my schooling at a reputed school. Things were not going my way. Nearly three years ago, my girlfriend broke up with me and it went beyond what I could tolerate. My chest swelled with waves of sadness. I was feeling as if my world was falling apart. I lost my enthusiasm for life. I indulged in smoking and went on to consume cannabis. My life began to spiral out of control when I started taking brown sugar. During the course of six months, I spent around 12 lac rupees on advanced drugs. I think I have wasted 28 years of my life'.

The best thing in his short speech was the realisation that he had made a mistake. God knows better if that young man has become a edifying story, living a sober life and helping others who are struggling with substance use disorder. Many of the hundreds of addicts seeking treatment from Drug Rehabilitation Centre of SMHS are minors.

Nothing is more disturbing than noticing teenagers smoking cigarettes or consuming drugs. Female folks specifically students embracing the drug culture to numb themselves is even more horrifying. Some addicts think drugs are cool.

Some refer to it as a time pass, some as fashion, while others see it as a compulsion. Many individuals have doubts about the role of the police in mitigating the drug menace, and many police personnel believe that communities and religious leaders are not sincere in recognising the issue. Total chaos.