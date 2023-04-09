Drug Menace: it's all about Devastation

BY HAMID MUFTI

The Kashmir valley is currently grappling with a rising drug addiction problem, which has led to an alarming increase in drug-related murders. This issue is a significant cause of concern for the local authorities and the general public alike. The menace of drug addiction has permeated deep into the social fabric of the valley, and its adverse consequences are being felt across all sections of society.

Drug addiction is not a new problem in Kashmir, but its current surge is unprecedented. The rise in drug addiction in the valley can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including unemployment, peer pressure, lack of recreational facilities, and the overall conflict situation. The prolonged conflict in the valley has disrupted the social fabric, leading to a sense of hopelessness and despair among the youth, which has fueled drug abuse.

The most commonly abused drugs in the valley are heroin, cannabis, and prescription drugs. The easy availability of these drugs have made it easier for young people to indulge in substance abuse. Many young men and women have lost their lives due to drug addiction, and their families have been left shattered. The problem is not just limited to urban areas but has also seeped into the rural areas of the valley, where access to treatment and rehabilitation facilities is limited.

Drug addiction is a complex problem that requires a multi-pronged approach to tackle. The authorities need to take urgent steps to address the root causes of the problem, including unemployment and lack of recreational facilities. The government should create more job opportunities and invest in the development of sports and cultural activities to keep the youth engaged and away from drugs.

Moreover, there is an urgent need to increase the number of drug rehabilitation centers in the valley and strengthen the existing ones. These centers lack adequate staff, resources, and infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for treatment. The government should invest more resources to improve these centers' quality and ensure that they have the necessary staff and equipment to provide quality treatment and rehabilitation services.

Apart from the above measures, there is also a need to raise awareness about the ill-effects of drug addiction among the general public. The government should conduct awareness campaigns through various media channels to educate people about the dangers of drug addiction and the available treatment options.