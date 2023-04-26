Drug threat looming large in Kashmir

Drug-related crimes have been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in recent years. The state's strategic location makes it a transit point for the illegal drug trade in Kashmir. The porous borders and difficult terrain make it challenging for law enforcement agencies to prevent the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into and out of J&K.

Heroin, cannabis, and prescription drugs are among the most commonly trafficked drugs in valley. Drug addiction is also a significant problem in J&K, particularly among young people. Many addicts turn to crime to fund their addiction, which is leading to a rise in other types of crime, such as theft and burglary.

The J&K police and other law enforcement agencies have been taking steps to crack down on drug trafficking. They have been conducting raids on drug dens and arresting drug dealers. Additionally, awareness campaigns have been launched to educate people about the dangers of drug addiction and to encourage them to report drug-related crimes.

It is worth noting that the ongoing insurgency in J&K is somewhat making it difficult to tackle drug-related crimes effectively.

Drug abuse-related crimes in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is having a significant impact on individuals, families, and society as a whole. The drug abuse has led to a range of physical and mental health problems, including addiction, overdose, and other serious health conditions.

Cases studies by the experts have said that drug addiction is leading to increased domestic violence, as addicts are becoming aggressive and unpredictable when they are under the influence of drugs.

They say that the addiction is also leading to child abuse and neglect, as addicts prioritise their drug use over the needs of their children.