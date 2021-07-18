Durbar move: A metaphor for power elite

Durbar Move, a metaphor for class move has come to an end. Lt Gov. Sinha has been groomed in mass culture of student politics. His rise in politics has been step by step, cutting class and caste lines. He was, in his student leadership days, perhaps more popular in minority and diversities than to majority caste students. Observing him from political lens from the stands, one would find him a decent student and passionate worker, hardly to affiliate him with the political culture of his party. No wonder, this decision to do away with it might suit journalism and politicians, who would create a discourse out of it to sensationalise it in the established jargons of ‘sharing of culture’ or ‘week long carnival’, but the fact of matter is it was never a cultural blending or sharing of norms. It had generated distances and judgements on cultures in binaries rather than blending of traditions.

The tradition was started during Dogra rule in 1872 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh, both for administrative purposes and for consolidating its monarchy. It was continued by the Jammu and Kashmir political class, after 1949 to have better life chances, escape from chill of wintery Kashmir and heat of hot weather of Jammu. Common people would find it mystic to look at the elite decisions and had never any say other than to accept it. Until 1960s, it had some purpose. Movements were hard, transport facilities were rare and connectivity was not instant, so it would promote the instrument of mobility and give cover to the information and outreach for business and jobs. Until 60s of the previous century, there was very nominal educated middle class, mostly Muslims and Pandits of the city, a few families that would make political culture and elite to afloat in power. It was their sojourn with the change of location, when nature would be nice with the weather.