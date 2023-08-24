Dusty Roads in Srinagar

For the past year, the residents of Srinagar city, Kashmir, have been enduring a troublesome situation , never-ending road repairs that have resulted in the storm of dust on the streets.

The missed deadlines and the lack of effective measures to tackle the dust problem have raised significant health concerns among the residents. This article aims to shed light on the potential health impacts of prolonged exposure to road dust and calls for immediate action to address this issue, urging environmentalists to take notice and advocate for a safer, healthier living environment for the people of Srinagar.

The dust from the ongoing road repairs poses serious health risks to the residents of Srinagar. Particulate matter suspended in the air, especially fine dust particles (PM2.5 and PM10), can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing respiratory problems and exacerbating existing respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Long-term exposure to such pollutants can also increase the risk of developing lung diseases and other cardiovascular issues, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.