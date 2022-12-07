It includes supporting mental well-being not only for children but for the caregivers that work with children and for their families. It includes ensuring our neighbourhoods are safe spaces, child-friendly spaces, adding also includes giving opportunities for caregivers to have education, income generation, and training so that they have access to the resources that they can choose to invest for their children in a way that is right for their family. All of these interventions are supported by platforms.

Investing in early child development-- living up to our commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child-- should be a priority for every society. The reason why is crystal clear.

It makes sense on every level. Ensuring the best possible start in life for every member of society is an effective, and cost-effective, way to advance the productivity, creativity, resilience, and overall development of everyone. It helps to expand economic opportunities and can be a factor promoting the resolution of conflicts and grievances.

Rigorous studies have repeatedly demonstrated that the early years of a child’s life lay the foundation for lifelong growth and potential.

Investing in policies and programs that target early childhood development will open up multiplier effects throughout the child’s life and across entire generations. It drives greater economic progress, and potentially much more inclusive and sustainable development.

Every child has a right to develop to the maximum extent possible. Every child has the right to a standard of living adequate for their physical, mental, spiritual, moral, and social development. Guaranteeing access to early childhood development programs for those in greatest need is a policy tool that has great promise to break down cycles of exclusion.

Children who live in poverty, who live with disabilities, who are growing up without parental care in the streets, in institutions, or in situations of conflict or displacement, children from indigenous peoples or marginalized minority communities, or migrant families-- these are among the most vulnerable, at-risk people in our societies.

We are already seeing a huge increase in children being forced to work to feed their families or forced into child marriage. Children are being exposed to heightened threats of experiencing or witnessing physical and psychological violence.

To promote ECD, children need to be nourished and healthy. In addition, they need an environment that supports children’s development and learning. For very young children, this might include a variety of early learning opportunities in the home with their family.

Responsive care is a key ingredient. That is the ability of the caregiver to understand the child’s needs and their wants and to be able to respond to a child in a developmentally appropriate way.