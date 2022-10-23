Early snowfall poses early challenges

Improvement in weather conditions after recent snowfall in upper reaches should not make the authorities complacent towards the winter preparedness. In fact the change in weather conditions should become a catalyst for such preparations to begin.

The government needs to gear up on all related fronts. Stocking of ration in advance, availability of other essentials, providing of health facilities in far flung areas and the like should be a priority.

Not only in remote areas, in rest of the areas also the winter related preparations should be in place well in time. While the snowfall occurred in upper reaches, its impact is felt in plain areas also due to intense cold.