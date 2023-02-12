Earthquake related guidelines

Whenever a major earthquake, causing large scale death and destruction, occurs in any part of the world, alarm bells also start ringing in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is because Jammu and Kashmir is also vulnerable to earthquakes and a study by a prominent US-based seismologist Roger Bilham reveals that Kashmir is likely to be hit by an earthquake of largest ever magnitude 9.

Thousands of people have been killed in a recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The devastation is massive.

Concern is being expressed by various quarters here that suggestions of concerned experts are not being taken seriously and that no significant steps are taken to implement the important points being highlighted by them.