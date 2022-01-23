We all know that a modern state is not just about a central market place where people from vicinities come and do shopping. It is not even confined to some cultural delicacy, or heritage symbols.
Modern cities are not also just about more population than the surrounding areas, or a constellation of government offices where people come from far and wide to get their problems resolved.
Any modern city is now evaluated on the basis of ease of living, and this ease comes through efficient systems, and structured services, that are offered to its residents.
That means if we measure a city like Srinagar on these parameters, it might finally prove that it is a village in the back of beyond. This may appear as a hyperbole, and it is.
But it carries a message that is real. In this city, roads are many but their upkeep is absent. We often find the surfaces damaged, pot holes making it difficult to drive, and if it rains these pot holes turn into cesspools.
The margins of the roads are always dirty, and at many places they have been turned into garbage dumps.
At places heaps of garbage tell us that the city is more suited for dogs than humans. In fact the dumping yards that the roads and markets have turned into, dogs find these as carnival sites.
Now take the case of drainage. Though in recent years there are many areas that have been brought into the network of drainage system, but given the low level of ground in most of the uptown city areas, these drains overflow when there is a rainfall.
This creates a huge problem for the residents of the city, as the water blows back into residential compounds, and poses a threat to houses. There is an urgent need to look at this problem, and the concerned department needs to make a detailed scientific survey of the problems that make the drainage system of the city inefficient.