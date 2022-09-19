Economic Activity and Climate Change

Economic activity is that activity which is related to the use of scarce resources for the satisfaction of human wants. It may or may not generate income. On the other hand, climate change indicates the environmental conditions of the earth.

Climate change is one of the greatest threats to economic stability. Nicholas Stern, World Bank’s former chief economist, confirmed that greenhouse gas emissions is the biggest mistake that the world market has ever seen. He argues that we need to invest the equivalent of 2% of global Gross Domestic Product to mitigate the impact of climate change.

There is a warning from the World Bank that if we don’t do something immediately, climate change could push 100 million more people into poverty by 2030.