Economics of Climate Change

It is imperative to gauge the economic and financial impact of climate policy choices.

It points to concrete solutions that offer growth opportunities, driven by technological innovation, sustainable investment, and a dynamic private sector.

I am of the firm belief that we need to adapt for the future but side by side require to mitigate damage caused so far. This means pricing risk and providing incentives for green investment.

Cost of Climate Action may be lower than we think in the long run but aggressive carbon taxes would help individual nations meet their emission-reduction goals and scale up action.

In J&K we have not started the basic action yet of GHG emission directory so that we can go for carbon tax. Harnessing financial opportunities can open enormous opportunities ranging from transforming energy to reinventing protein.

Everyone has a responsibility to act and collaborate during this climate crisis.