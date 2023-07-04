Economics of gridlocks

In other words, the LG government has engaged itself to place J&K as one of the best destinations on the globe to visit. The influx of tourists has already witnessed record levels, which is making the local economy vibrant when compared to previous decades.

However, there is an important area where the government machinery seems absent. It’s the management of vehicular traffic on the roads of the region. Current era is called the modern period for the kind of pace technological integration has triggered even in our routine activities. T

he modern era has bridged distances and of course localised the global geographies. But one major area that has remained a scar on its face is the growing menace of gridlock that has been eating up our growth trajectory. Today, travelling even small distances here is an uphill task for the commuters.

Some time back, while in a traffic jam, waiting calmly for the green light to glow, I received an SMS from an acquaintance. There were no horns; no arguments and no attempt of overtaking by other stranded vehicles. My acquaintance summed up this calmness in a traffic jam as ‘Disciplined traffic jam’.

Of course, the traffic jams, though the most irritating thing to happen on our roads, have been a bit disciplined. And thanks to traffic lights on important traffic junctions that have brought some relief to the commuters. But apart from the road interactions where traffic lights regulate the vehicular movement, the nightmare on roads continues as these gridlocks are nothing but a terrible menace. Everyone is contributing to the menace. While on road, whether driving our own vehicle or using a passenger vehicle, we are always in a hurry to reach our destination at whatever cost. During the course, we play havoc with traffic rules and other safety measures, which on many occasions prove fatal. While fixing responsibility for these gridlocks, people impulsively blame traffic police. But major contributors to this traffic mess are none other than the people themselves.

An office-goer who has been late for duty is quick enough to escape by blaming the traffic mess. Taking the excuse is true, but the likelihood is that he too was in fact causing the traffic jam. After all, his car also forms part of a line and is holding up the car behind. So by definition, he does not just get stuck in a traffic jam, he produces it by defying rules and norms.