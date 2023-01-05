Ectolife: Imagining the Disruptive

Yes, you read that correctly. We are currently on a scientific footing where we are doing something extraordinary and unanticipated. Scientific theories and concepts have consistently revealed something astounding that has been exceedingly beneficial to all of humanity.

Couples all over the world are currently struggling with infertility issues, and they are constantly searching for a miracle to happen. For successful pregnancies, many scientifically advanced reproductive technologies like IVF have been adopted by certain couples, but sometimes these technologies also fail, leaving these couples hopeless.

Recently, a fresh concept from the “Ectolife” company has gained attention as a potential solution to the problem of infertility. It states that we will be able to create 30,000 customised babies in labs every year using transparent growth pods, or artificial wombs.