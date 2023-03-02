Educating Masses about Wildlife in J&K

As a teacher educator I got an opportunity to visit hundreds of school across the valley, it includes schools located in geographically challenged areas. During my visit I asked the students to write an essay about the wildlife life in Jammu & Kashmir.

When I collected their essays and evaluated them I found that the students have very low awareness about the wild life in J&K. Then I interacted with the teachers, their level of awareness regarding the wildlife of J&K was also found low.

To create awareness among the teachers & students I delivered extension lectures on preservation of wildlife. During BEd/ MA contact classes I requested the concerned coordinators to assign me “Environmental education” paper for teaching the pupil teachers.

Accordingly students were deputed to adjoining areas of sanctuaries, national parks, reserves for creating a pro-friendly wild life attitude among the masses.

The purpose of writing this article is to make common man aware about the importance of the wildlife and familiarise them with the measures for protecting and preserving the flora and fauna.

The Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu and Kashmir 1978 evolved from erstwhile J&K Game Preservation Department, created under the Game Preservation Act, 1942 to protect and preserve the “Game” in the erstwhile J&K State.