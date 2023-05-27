Education Enigma: Seeking Meaning Amidst Misconceptions

This week’s rough weather was unexpected. Gusty winds, hazardous hailstorm and tumultuous rainfall. Forecast proved too harsh. The weather in Kashmir is getting quite unpredictable. In fact, everything over here reflects the same predicament.

There is an unusual air around. Life seems out of gear. There is an unswerving sense of torment that snares us to disgust. Our journeys are full of agony and angst. What has failed us miserably remains a whopping obscurity still.

The leaders cannot be castigated for every ailment that afflicted us. They, after all, belong to this land. The discrepancy exists in them as well. The thinking patterns are almost the same, from a commoner to an educated citizen. There is a thin borderline between them, and paradoxically commoners have demonstrated more common sense than the rest.

It is preposterous to see the so-called educated behaving in the silliest ways. Shallowness of minds overshadows their educational degrees. They feel immensely insecure by the very mention of competition, not to speak of facing it in a dignified manner. The inflated ego blocks their perception and judgment. Their opinions and interpretations lack any sound rationale and reason.

They operate on the plane of ‘camaraderie’; their cohorts and cronies become their yes-men and yes-women who worship them blindly because of their weaknesses which are lovingly sheltered and shielded by them. The kingdom of such ‘educated people’ sustains on the frailties of others. They considerably exploit these frailties and become the unopposed maharajas, who throw their weight around by dropping names and bragging ad nauseam.

One fails to understand what we are nurturing in the name of academic degrees and high positions! Is mediocrity becoming a rewarding asset or is it the manipulation that works wonders? Whatever, there is no denying the fact that the Culture of Idiocy has taken roots.