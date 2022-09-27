Education loan scenario explained

Inflation is sending shivers down the spine of one and all. Amid the rising concerns over its non-stop expanding tentacles, it’s the mounting cost of education which has been unnoticeably eating up a major portion of household budgets. Actually, education inflation is establishing a foothold as joblessness has marred the youth even after completing a particular course or degree. In this situation youth unable to find jobs in their chosen fields are compelled to pursue more courses/degrees to remain competitive. But, in reality, it not only makes the students spend more on their education, but also erodes the value of education as more degree holders lead to saturation of the job market.

Currently, education inflation seems out of the purview of the policy makers and its side effects are becoming more and more visible with every passing day. This kind of inflation has been baffling parents for quite a long time now. Check with any parent, you will hear tales of pain owing to rising cost of education right from the schooling period.

Major challenge for parents emerges when it comes to funding higher education. The situation for parents gets more complex the moment they opt for a professional course for their child. Here the burden is additional as the cost of coaching becomes inevitable. Most of the time, children opting for a particular professional course during their schooling would start pursuing a regular preparatory course. This additional preparatory course comes at a whooping cost running in lakhs of rupees. So parents are caught in a whirlpool of education expenses leading to complex financial problems.