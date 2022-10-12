EDUCATIONAL LEADERSHIP: By Default, or By Design

The insidious world issues have created a global imperative to change the face of education in the twenty first century. It is every student’s educational birthright to have access to competent, caring and qualified teachers who facilitate lifelong learning. Leadership is an essential component for ensuring that every child gets the education they need to succeed.

Developed nations across the globe have woken up to this reality and are investing millions of dollars into research and development to enhance the efficacy of student achievement. Research has shown that there is virtually no documented evidence of schools efficiently improving their standards in this endeavor without the intervention by a powerful leader. There may be a myriad of reasons behind the success of an educational institution but leadership is definitely the catalyst that provides the perfect impetus for the entire process.

Libraries, archives, the internet; tap any resource for research and you will come across a humongous amount of literature on education and leadership management in developed countries. Schools, students, teachers, principals, administration, management have all incited a deeper reflection in the minds of thinkers, of almost all the continents, who wish to make a visible change in the educational landscape of the 21st century. A comparative analysis reveals an appalling and alarming lack of concern of the same in the Asian context.

Indians abroad are making a significant contribution to the growth and development of society in every conceivable field. They are earning recognition and name and are bringing pride to their country. The leaders of this once successful nation complacently bask in their reflected glory without waking up to the realisation that the stimulating environment and the opportunities required to prove their inherent mettle were sadly not provided by their own country but by outsiders in a foreign country on foreign soil hence claiming victories for achievements that rightfully deserved the brand of “Made in India”. An anomaly of such vast proportions perplexes the thinking mind! Complacency and mediocrity are the death knell of a successful nation. The effects of such ennui will have far reaching consequences that will affect generations to come. It is time to heed the clarion call of the 21st century as India marches ahead into the new millennium.