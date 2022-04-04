The news story that “ahead of Ramadhan essential commodities being sold on exorbitant rates” in this newspaper, confirms our apprehensions. The question here is very simple and straight. Why can’t we have an effective market inspection system that ensures that there was no exploitation of customers.

What are the systemic faults that this problem of overpricing and other malpractice don’t go away from our markets. Although it doesn’t apply to the entire market, but there are certain elements that resort to such wrong ways of doing a transaction.

The enforcement wings tasked with inspecting the markets and curbing such practices need to gear up and ensure that the prices of commodities are not arbitrarily fixed.