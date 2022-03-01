Efficient disposal network

For any modern day city, draining out the sewage is crucial. Gone are the days when such fluid would flow into some natural spaces, and the localities would be spared of any problem.
In present times, if we have any problem in the drainage system, for just some hours, it would stink all around. But unfortunately we still don’t have a perfect system of drainage in place.
Though we do have a vast network of drains, and we have many pump stations as well, to lift that water into some channel, but the moment it rains, or the electricity is shut for some time, we face immense problems.
Fact of the matter is that the system of draining out rain water, or the usual household outflow, is still facing problems in our city; thus it gives us consistent trouble in rainy seasons.
We have, in the past, witnessed how our market places, our streets, even some of our main roads remain inundated. This impacts the movement of pedestrians adversely, and also of the vehicles.
We have repeatedly raised this question, that why such a problem occurs in the modern times when the system have evolved so much.
Is this a structural fault in our execution of work, and maintenance of systems?
Is there a problem of dredging the drains, which hasn’t been done at the required scale?
Is there a problem of people being very negligent towards this public facility; allowing even solid mass to pass through the underground pipes.
The concerned authorities should sit down and do some serious exercise to identify the problem that result in the failure of our systems. It is only afterwards that they can draw a comprehensive plan to correct it.
The concerned officers, and the staff working in the departments should also undertake a consistent public awareness campaign to make people understand how this system works, what are the bottlenecks.
Unless these steps are fit into a comprehensive framework, our drainage system will keep giving troubles to us, and we will continue wading through the overflowing waters.