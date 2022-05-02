Eid means Empathy

We are all in a moment of grief. As William Blake puts it—‘A mark in every face I meet, Marks of weakness, marks of woe…’ Other than a tiny virus, that wreaked havoc, thousands are struggling with their lost livelihood, and scores of families are sustaining on Bait-ul-Maal, a system that pools Zakat money from the affluent for distribution among the needy.

While some still slog in coping post-Covid-19, many others are still waiting to start afresh. Apart from the bereavement of near and dear ones, most of the population is reeling under shadows of all sorts and recovering from a kind of onslaught, inflicted by all sorts of ‘viruses’.

From road accidents, fire incidents and dog menace to overall trauma and fear—people are ever grieved.