Eid ul Zuha: The undermined relevance

This fails to bring forth the chain of emotions, thoughts, feelings for which this Qurbani or sacrifice was primarily ceremonialised. You will agree, most of the younger lot is unaware of the sanctity and its relevance in life. And that which follows, that is, after sacrificing the animal the meat is distributed among the community. This establishes a sense of identity, belongingness and concern for one and all. This act too is robbed of its real reward as the meat is formally and hurriedly distributed without any interest. Post sacrifice, the hides and the offal disposition is done carelessly as people often dump the remains in nearby water bodies or at roadsides polluting the environment and portraying the sacred act in poor light. This also invites stray dogs and there is a street war for the remains. This could lead to diseases and invite more trouble if we do not adopt a responsible attitude towards disposing off the hides and offal. This could be done by burying the remains deep under earth or utilizing the facilities provided by the administration for proper scientific disposal and collection of hides.

The Master of the magnificent throne, the even heavens and the countless stars above has commanded a certain act to be done for the community on earth. This cannot be without reason. What reaches God Almighty is not the meat and flesh of the sacrifice but our intent. Our obedience, our trust, our sense of dependency on the creator are revived in a way. If performed without realising for which it was formalised is being insensitive and ignorant of its worth. The modern world with its socio-economic disparity issues all over the globe has an ancient world solution. Only if Eid ul Zuha is celebrated as it was meant to be, the charity being thoroughly and meticulously distributed, many unfed, poor, deprived, homeless people would also celebrate this day like others. This act of charity would truly please the best planner of the world in real sense if it brings in inclusiveness and wholistic concern for the society. These divinely designed festivals have practical solutions at the core. An insight and forethought may add more meaning for all our festivities.