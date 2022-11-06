Elaben Bhatt: A Life Lived for Women, Work and Peace

Elaben Bhatt breathed her last on 2 November 2022 at the age of 89. She was quintessentially a Gandhian volunteer. She was a critical observer, careful analyst, and innovative constructive worker who designed and demonstrated a world where women tried successfully to build a non-violent, dignified and nurturing society.

She had to struggle hard to make space in the men’s world of organised workers’ unions. After graduating from Surat’s MTB College, she obtained a degree in Law. She joined the Textile Labour Association (TLA) founded with the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi. She was inspired by Anasuyaben Sarabhai who worked with the textile labourers under Gandhiji’s tutelage. Elaben joined as head of the women’s wing of TLA.

During her work, she realised that a large number of women were eking out a living as street vendors and were subject to Municipal and police excesses creating hurdles in carrying out their business. Then there were a host of poor women who worked as home-based workers. Elaben realised that the TLA could not give the status of a union to such working women.

This led to the foundation in 1972 of the Self-Employed Women’s Association, or SEWA which is now celebrating its Golden Jubilee. Today SEWA is a National Trade Union with around 2.1 million poor self-employed women workers as members in 18 States contributing to the strong informal economy of India. Elaben and her associates have always held that SEWA is a trade union and not a non-government organisation. The concept of women workers’ right to work in good working conditions for a dignified livelihood is strongly asserted.

SEWA’s twin goals are full employment and self-reliance. It struggles for voice, visibility and viability. Elaben worked as the General Secretary for 24 years and from 1996 onward SEWA has seen young and dynamic General Secretaries from among the women who had come together and organized it.

Elaben soon realised that the women workers needed small amounts of credit to run their enterprises and the lending market was highly exploitative. Under Elaben’s leadership, young professional women founded the SEWA Cooperative Bank. It was a struggle to get recognition as a Bank from the Reserve Bank of India.

SEWA’s strength and the genuineness of the case led to amending the RBI rules. This is a rare feat for women workers in any country of the world. A humble and polite person, Elaben had nerves of steel. She connected with the women of the world.

She founded ‘Women’s World Banking’ with Esther Ocloo and Michaela Walsh in 1979 and was its Chairperson from 1980 to 1998. She also chaired Home Net, International Alliance of Street Vendors, and was a Board member of the Manchester-based Global Research Policy Network called Women in Informal Employment: Globalising and Organising (WIEGO).