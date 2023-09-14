Elders- A Lively Treasure

BY Qysar ul Islam Shah

People who have attained this age may surely face unease, weakness, fragility, and fatigue. But elderly people are the blessings, they act as treasure in one's family. Their presence in the family adds to the charm, and guides how to move ahead in life. Their experience unarguably paves way for achieving success in life, how to deal with challenges. They are the ideal mentors. With lot of experience over the years they can judge the situation and give constructive advice. They have the power to solve any issue amicably in families.

It is quite evident that elders are wiser and knowledgeable than us. They are our assets. Let me share an important story. “The Mountain That Ate The People", a Japanese folk story about feudal lord and impact of his decree on his people. In the story we get the clear picture of about how elderly people are invaluable treasure for us. The Japanese lord issued an order that those over the age of sixty-one are useless and should be disposed off in the dangerous mountain near the city. He enforced this decree and those who don't follow his order would get severe punishment. So many elders/old aged got severe treatment in order to comply.