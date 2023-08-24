Elections in the neigbourhood

Amidst the certainty of former prime minister, Imran Khan, being out of poll fray owing to his jail term and subsequent disqualification by election commission, general elections may be delayed by six to seven months which. It can be attributed to mandatory provision of the constitution to undertake the delimitation of the national assembly and provincial segments based on newly approved census results.

America and India favour stability

Experts say that turmoil in Pakistan may enhance its dependability on China and survival of democracy may discourage China which has entrapped Pakistan in its debt policy through Belt and Road initiative.

Previous Sharif government has been successful in sending Imran to jail and he is now out of poll fray as election commission has disqualified him from contesting election. Now a void has been created in Imran’s party which may make it easy for Sharif Brothers to capture power.

Khan had openly levelled allegations against America and blamed it for his ouster from power though later he took a U turn as his theory did not get international response.

United States keeps army generals in loop and present military set up is not averse to America which is working in tandem with India.

A caretaker government will organize the general elections in Pakistan and new government may adopt reconciliatory attitude towards India and United States.