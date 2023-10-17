Elections or no elections | Political parties cannot afford losing the already gained tempo

Nearly on their toes throughout this year, the political parties cannot afford to lose the already gained tempo now even if all the scheduled and unscheduled polls are held only after the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Most parties had raised the tempo with a hope of assembly polls or at least the panchayat and urban local bodies ( ULBs) elections this year or early next year.

Going by the present available indications and reports such polls may be held after the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in April- May next year. However, there is no official confirmation yet of such reports more particularly about the panchayat and ULB polls.

Even if the other polls are held after Lok Sabha elections, the political parties at the most can reduce the activities to some extent but they would not like to suspend those totally. This year witnessed large scale activities by most parties in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

They could manage to re-establish the connectivity in a big way with the common people on the ground level. National Conference ( NC), Congress, BJP, PDP, Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), People's Conference, CPI(M), Panthers Party and other parties on their level made efforts to reach out to the people in the areas of their strength and elsewhere.

They continue to do so now also. Rallies, public meetings, workers' meetings and other party functions are being held. Functions to welcome the new entrants into the party fold are also taking place. The developments had helped the senior political leaders to seek public support to strengthen their respective parties.