Electorally raining in cold desert

When Ladakh was made a separate union territory without any assembly in 2019, it was widely being believed that the new union territory will be politically lesser active than the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which will be having an assembly.

But for the time being the Kargil district in Ladakh is more in news politically than Jammu and Kashmir because of the ongoing process for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections there. The polling is scheduled on September 10.

The local political leaders and activists are busy in the election related preparations. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting there recently. Senior leaders from other parties are expected to engage with the people as the polling day nears.

Amid these preparations the National Conference (NC) continues to insist that its candidates be allotted the plough symbol. The party candidates have been declared as independents by the election authorities in Kargil and not allotted the plough symbol yet, the latest reports say. NC had approached the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for the allotment of the plough symbol.