Electronic payment methods explained

Let me reproduce a decade-old statement of one of the top bank executives from my archives. While discussing customer segmentation, the top bank boss in an interview expressed his wish to see even a shoe shiner in the ambit of the formal banking system. “That would be my happiest day as a banker when I would be able to deliver banking services to a shoe shiner and help him to grow,” he said. That was a time, when the digital banking services, especially the electronic payments, were not so popular and even banks were not ‘comfortable’ to promote the culture of e-payment methods. Precisely, the ‘Digital India’ campaign was yet to be born.

You must be thinking about the relevance of reproducing an old statement of a banker at a time when financial inclusion and digital banking practices stand revolutionized and have become a norm. To make things clear, let me share a small incident which I observed just a few days back at a busy marketplace.

A small child stopped near a street vendor selling Singharas (water chestnuts). He insisted his mother to buy some Singharas for him. The mother tried to avoid buying the Singharas, but his child was adamant with his demand. She tried to make her child understand that she was not having small denomination currency notes to buy the Singharas and she had guessed that the street vendor wouldn’t be having too much cash in hand to complete the transaction. Most probably she was having Rs.500 currency notes and the payment to be made was not more than Rs.20. But the child insisted that she make the payment through mobile phone. She again tried to make the child understand that it was not possible for an ordinary street vendor selling stuff like Singharas to be acquainted with e-transactions.

Interestingly, the street vendor was listening to the child-mother conversation. He intervened and told the lady to make e-payment through UPI. The vendor gave his mobile number to the lady and got the amount of Rs.20 transferred to his account through the digital transaction. Actually, the lady had no idea that the use of e-payment methods is now so vast and is used extensively even for small payments.

Today, we are in a digital era. Over a period of time, the use of electronic transaction (e-transaction) methods have grown manifold. With the new innovations and modern technology, conducting financial transactions at the click of a button has become a norm and there are various online payment modes in place which make transfer of money at a lightning speed.