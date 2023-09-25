Empowering Women in India and the Reservation Bill

“A woman is half the world. She is also a paragon of beauty as well as a symbol humility. She also stands out as a figure of strength and forbearance. In fact, the richness of her being cannot be ever exhausted in words.”

In the grand circle of India’s progress, the empowerment of women stands as a pivotal thread, intricately woven with history, culture, and aspirations. While we celebrate significant strides in recent years, it is imperative to recognize the persistent challenges that demand our attention and resolute action.

As a dedicated advocate for the cause, I am compelled to shed light on the complexities of women’s empowerment in India and chart a path towards a brighter future.

The policy of women’s empowerment is incorporated into the constitution of India which became effective in the year 1950. Article 14 ensures the right to equality for women; Article 15(1) prohibits gender discrimination; Article 15(3) empowers the state to take affirmative steps in favour of women, to name a few.

Women empowerment in India is dependent up to a great extent on numerous different variables that encompass geographical setting (urban/rural), social status (caste and class), educational status, and age factor. Actions on the women empowerment exist at the state, local (panchayat), and national levels.