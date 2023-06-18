Encourage EcoTourism in J&K

Blessed with natural scenic beauty, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as one of the major tourist places.

Pre-1947, J&K was the favorite haunt of rulers including Mughals, Maharajas and even British who used to spend their holidays in its breathtaking destinations. Visitors from Europe were spellbound by Kashmir’s natural beauty.

They were instrumental in developing houseboats and adventure sports on professional lines. The Emporium building along The Bund was originally a British Residency.

The stretch from The Bund to Shivpora was known as European Quarters as it used to bustle with the British. It is said that a British Colonel living in a houseboat near the Bund introduced water sports in the river.



Decades passed and gradually J&K made its place on the global tourism map. Visitors were impressed by the natural beauty and importantly hospitality of people of J&K.

Hill stations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Yousmarg, in Kashmir became world famous for snow-capped mountains, lush meadows and gushing streams.

Tourist places like Mughal Gardens, Tulip Garden, Dal Lake, Doodhpathri, Achabal, Sanasar, Mansar and Patnitop also are in the must-see itinerary of visitors.

Official date states that 1.88 crore visitors including pilgrims came to J&K in 2022. Of this 26.73 lakh tourists visited Kashmir which is more than double the previous highest of 12.99 lakh in the year 2016.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy recently said that it is expected that there will be 20 million tourist arrivals including foreigners to J&K this year.